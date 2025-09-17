SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 440737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

