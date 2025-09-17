SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 18154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. FF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

