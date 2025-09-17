ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 50962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

