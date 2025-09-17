WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 27073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

