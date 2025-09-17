Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 987581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
