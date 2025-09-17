Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Kier Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 204.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.36. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 250. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The stock has a market cap of £890.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,155.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

