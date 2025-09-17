Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 253258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

