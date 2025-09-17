Snap Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 265,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 116,068 call options.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $55,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,237.41. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,743.79. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,432,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360 in the last quarter.

Get Snap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Snap by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Snap has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.