BigBear.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 205,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 112,780 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 17.3%

NYSE:BBAI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

