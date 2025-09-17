Li Auto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 26,511 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 13,339 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

