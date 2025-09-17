Li Auto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 26,511 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 13,339 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of LI stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.