Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $212,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

