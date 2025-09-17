Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $754.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $738.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

