Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $88.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,402 shares of company stock worth $21,742,629. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

