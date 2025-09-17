Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,679 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

