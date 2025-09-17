Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

