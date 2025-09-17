Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

