iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Position Lifted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

