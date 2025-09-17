Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.