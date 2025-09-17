Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

