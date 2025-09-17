Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for about 14.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $391,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

