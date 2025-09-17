Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 413,843 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,007,000 after buying an additional 271,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 215,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after buying an additional 449,142 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

