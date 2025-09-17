Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,240 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 1,129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after buying an additional 822,529 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after purchasing an additional 816,377 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,070,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,001,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS JBBB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.