Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group grew its position in shares of Graco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.