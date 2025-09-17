HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Stock Position Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.8%

HSBC stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.