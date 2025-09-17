Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 762.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 116,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 102,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $67.04.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

