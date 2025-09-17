Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

