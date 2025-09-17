Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.31. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

