Werlinich Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Leidos by 4.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Leidos by 6.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $182.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

