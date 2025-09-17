Analyzing Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca Cola Femsa 0 2 4 0 2.67 Luckin Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coca Cola Femsa presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Coca Cola Femsa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca Cola Femsa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Coca Cola Femsa has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca Cola Femsa and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca Cola Femsa 8.19% 15.81% 7.67% Luckin Coffee 9.59% 36.80% 18.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca Cola Femsa and Luckin Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca Cola Femsa $15.35 billion 9.43 $1.14 billion $5.71 15.08 Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion 2.37 $401.71 million $1.76 22.44

Coca Cola Femsa has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee. Coca Cola Femsa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Coca Cola Femsa on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name. It also distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, Therezópolis, and Campari beer products, as well as Perfetti confectionary and chewing gum in its Brazilian territories; and Monster products. The company sells its products to distributors, retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, restaurants, bars, stadiums, auditoriums, theaters, and home deliveries. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

