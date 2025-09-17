Head to Head Comparison: Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD)

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.7% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.90 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -2.07

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and Intellinetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maquia Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellinetics.

Summary

Maquia Capital Acquisition beats Intellinetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

