Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.2857.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $746,380. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,353,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,492,000 after purchasing an additional 553,080 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

