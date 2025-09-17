Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR Holdings Boosted by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 5.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10,413.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,798 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NAPR opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

