Head-To-Head Review: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. ACNB has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and ACNB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $752.91 million 6.66 $223.51 million $1.72 20.37 ACNB $132.20 million 3.50 $31.85 million $2.69 16.42

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 31.01% 14.69% 1.75% ACNB 15.64% 10.22% 1.25%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats ACNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

