Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,125,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,751.75. This trade represents a 18.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $326,225.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,184.68. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,314 shares of company stock worth $3,146,155. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.64.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About TMC the metals

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.