The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.0917.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

