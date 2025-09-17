Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $834,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 488,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 406,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

