Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1%

DOC stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

