Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Omnicom Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 99,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $549,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

