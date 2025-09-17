Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $372,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.