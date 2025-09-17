Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 400,700 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,504,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

