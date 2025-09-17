StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

