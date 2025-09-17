Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 95,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

