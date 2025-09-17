12,735 Shares in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

