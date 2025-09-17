StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 10.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 486.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 167,529 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 401,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 307,388 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 388,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 59,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

