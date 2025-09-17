Reviewing CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and American Well”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $110.84 million 1.31 $7.85 million ($0.04) -86.00 American Well $254.36 million 0.42 -$208.14 million ($8.07) -0.82

Risk & Volatility

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CareCloud has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareCloud and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Well 0 6 1 0 2.14

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.33%. American Well has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than CareCloud.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 10.08% 23.51% 16.68% American Well -46.15% -41.99% -30.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats American Well on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

