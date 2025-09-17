Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,858,000. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 947 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $18,132,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3%

COIN stock opened at $327.91 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $527,713.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,070,522.56. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,098 shares of company stock valued at $438,182,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.