FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 2.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,042,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176,652 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

