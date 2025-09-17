Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $13.22 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

