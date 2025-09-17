Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) CEO Jason Wilk Sells 15,359 Shares

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 15,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $3,532,723.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,598.54. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Wilk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total transaction of $678,069.48.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,506,865.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.41.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dave by 2,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dave by 14,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,035,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,037,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,807,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

