Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) CEO Jason Wilk Sells 15,359 Shares

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 15,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $3,532,723.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,598.54. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Wilk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total transaction of $678,069.48.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,506,865.80.
Dave Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dave by 2,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dave by 14,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,035,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,037,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,807,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave Company Profile
Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.
