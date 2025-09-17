Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 742,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,585.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Thursday, September 4th, Ira Liran sold 2,114 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $78,218.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ira Liran sold 14,734 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $545,894.70.

On Friday, August 22nd, Ira Liran sold 3,152 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $116,687.04.

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 405,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vita Coco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 709,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.